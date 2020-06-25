Emergency services coordinator’s last day on the job after years of service

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A man who’s dedicated his life to emergency services is calling it a career.

Geisinger Northeast Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator Jack Lasky is working his last day on the job. Mr. Lasky became an EMT in 1974, a paramedic in 1979, and EMS Coordinator for more than two decades.





He said he is emotional knowing that this is his final day of work in a career that has seen many changes.

It’s also been an emotional day for other medical professionals who’ve worked with Mr. Lasky through the years.

