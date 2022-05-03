TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In just a couple of months, the only emergency room in Wyoming County will be closed for good.

Commonwealth Health is making the final decision months after closing Tyler Memorial Hospital.

Anywhere in the county, it could take 20 minutes to one hour to get to an emergency room in Wilkes-Barre or Scranton. Wyoming county has a high elderly population and an industrial workforce.

“It’s nice knowing we have an emergency room here,” said Beth Santee, Tunkhannock.

That security blanket will soon no longer be there. Commonwealth Health will be ceasing its emergency room operations at the former Tyler Memorial Hospital.

“The quicker you can get someone to an emergency room or and or hospital could be the time it takes to save their lives,” said Charles Huffman Jr., Tunkhannock.

Charles Huffman says he is a testament to that, by using its ER services before being transferred to Wilkes-Barre general hospital.

“Doctor down there said if you hadn’t got here any sooner when you did you might’ve died on the operating table,” said Charles Huffman Jr.

“The healthcare provider’s primary care office will remain open. Along with specialty services for general surgery, OB/GYN, and orthopedics,” said Charles Huffman Jr., Tunkhannock.

“Providing healthcare services that reflect the level of care the community is currently using is our priority. We want to help the Tunkhannock community get well and live healthier,” C.E.O. of Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton, Michael Curran said in a statement.

“You’re risking your life to get to another hospital that isn’t in your county. When I think we need one in our county to help save people,” Santee stated.

“It gave our elderly the best chance they could of surviving an illness, a heart attack any major thing that happens here,” said Wyoming County Commissioner, Tom Henry.

Wyoming County’s 911 center fielded around 200 calls to date. That resulted in a patient being transported by ambulance to Tunkhannock ER. County commissioners are reaching out to health care providers in hopes to reinstate an emergency room.

“I think there is a great base there and a great place for another hospital to come,” said Commissioner Henry.

County commissioners have reached out to Geisinger, Guthrie, and UPMC.

Commonwealth Health will be closing its emergency room, effective July 1.

