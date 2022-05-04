WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces an emergency roadway restoration work on State Route 437 in Wright Township, beginning Friday, May 6.

According to PennDOT officials, roadwork will be done on SR 437 Woodlawn Avenue between Crestwood Road and Tunnel Road.

PennDOT says the project will start at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 9 at 6:00 a.m.

Work will also be performed beginning Thursday, May 5 and throughout the day on Friday, May 6 under a single lane restriction with flaggers until the roadway closure at 6:00 p.m.

The detours available are:

Traveling North on Route 437

turn left onto I-80 West on-ramp;

merge onto I-80 West;

continue I-80 West for 9.3 miles;

take Exit 262 for Route 309;

turn right onto Route 309 North;

continue Route 309 North for 9.8 miles; and

the detour will end at the intersection of Route 309 North and Route 437.

Traveling South on Route 437

continue south on Route 309 for 9.8 miles;

turn left onto I-80 East on-ramp, merge onto I-80 East;

continue I-80 East for 9.3 miles;

take Exit 273 for Route 940;

turn left on Route 940 East;

continue Route 940 East for .3 miles; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Route 437 and Route 940

Drivers can check 511PA for conditions on major roadways.