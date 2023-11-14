SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) notified customers of a water main break in Scranton.

PAW explain in a release crews are making emergecny repairs after a water main break was reported at 12:00 a.m. early Tuesday morning in Scranton.

If you live in the affected area, PAW said you may experience low water pressure, discolored or cloudy water, or no water.

PAW explained repairs are expected to take about 24 hours to complete and when service is restored, they say customers may experience discolored water.

If you do experience discolored water, PAW advises you run the cold water taps only at the lowest level of the home for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

Additional information can be found online or you can call 1-800-565-7292.