DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, and this week PennDOT held a meeting with local officials to come up with a plan in case of emergency calls.

The part of Route 611 is the quickest way for first responders to cross county lines and with it closed Interstate 80 is the only other option. Following PennDOT’s meeting they came up with a plan to put up gates for emergency vehicle use.

The section of Route 611 closed back on December 6th after heavy rains caused a rock slide, closing it for the second time in one year. PennDOT says they are developing plans that would take six months to reopen but they will first need approval from the national park service as it owns the property where loose rock is found.

At the moment a ten-mile detour is in place which local officials say is causing a disruption to local traffic.

Eyewitness News spoke to Delaware Water Gap’s Borough council president who says PennDOT’s plan to put in gates for responders will temporarily help their response time.

“If we had a problem a half a mile in with a hiker, or someone who falls off the side of the mountain for some reason or slides down the side of the mountain it would’ve been very difficult to get to that person so having the emergency gate so that we have access to that area, even though we may not ever need it or have to go into that area, is going to be important,” explained borough council president and local firefighter, Jamie Levy,

PennDOT says they will be holding a meeting soon to speak about detour plans if an incident happens on interstate 80.

