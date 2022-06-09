TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Department of Public Safety wants residents to know of a training exercise plane crash set to happen at the county airport Thursday evening.

The Department of Public Safety announced that the Bradford County 911 Communications Center will broadcast the exercise message for an aircraft crash at 6:00 p.m. on June 9, 2022. After the message is aired, there will be a heavy emergency response at the Bradford County Airport.

Stressing that this will be a training exercise only, the announcement said there will be no actual crash, no active incident, and no disruption of emergency service response. The additional purpose of the exercise is to test emergency communications. The exercise will be finished by 8:00 p.m.

First responders will be trained in “extrication points and fire suppression techniques for aircrafts,” Public Safety said. The North Towanda, Towanda, Wysox and Monroeton Volunteer Fire Departments, Guthrie EMS, and the Bradford County Drone Team will participate in the exercise.