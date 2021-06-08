Emergency pipe replacement closes road in Wyoming County

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A section of road is closed in Wyoming County for an emergency pipe replacement.

According to PennDOT, State Route 292 in Falls is closed between the intersection of School House Road and State Route 92. The work and closure is estimated to take one month.

PennDOT has placed several detours for cars and trucks:

Eastbound Car Detour:

Turn left onto Creamery Road;

Continue on Creamery Road for 1.6 miles;

Turn right onto Schoolhouse Road;

Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.6 miles;

Take a slight left onto Keelersburd Road towards SR 292; and

The detour will end at the intersection of Keelerburg Road and SR 292.

Westbound Car Detour:

Turn right onto Keelersburg Road;

Continue on Keelersburg Road for 1.7 miles;

Take a slight left onto Schoolhouse Rd,

Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.6 miles;

Turn left onto Creamery Road; and

The detour will end at the intersection on Creamery Road and SR 292.

Eastbound Truck Detour :

Continue straight on SR 29 South for 3.5 miles;

Continue onto SR 309 South for 8.3 miles,

Turn left onto SR 309 South;

Continue on Schoolhouse Road for 1.5 miles;

Turn left onto Creamery Road; and

The detour will end at the intersection on SR 92 and SR 11.

Westbound Truck Detour: