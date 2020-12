WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency order passed on Monday extended the closure of the Luzerne County Courthouse out of caution for COVID-19.

The initial closure, which went into effect in November, limited the amount of in-court services available to the public until December.

The emergency order has extended that closure until February 26th.

The full original order can be read here.