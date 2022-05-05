STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — A meeting in the Poconos Thursday, aimed to help Homeowner Associations (HOA) prepare their communities for emergencies.

Representative Rosemary Brown hosted the event at the Monroe County Public Safety Center. She and other fire and police officials discussed HOA’s in Monroe and Pike counties and the importance of having the resources and plans ready in case of any kind of emergency.









“These are people that run the private communities for the residents in there. They spend their money for them, they try to do the right things to give them the amenities, protect them, so we need to make sure that we get them the education that they need to be able to do all of that,” said Rep. Rosemary Brown (r) 189th district

If you missed the meeting and want more information, head to Representative Brown’s website to learn about the emergency plan meeting and HOA’s