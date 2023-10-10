AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may look scary, but it’s a drill, looking to help keep passengers safe at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

They staged a live major aircraft response exercise. It’s intended to test the readiness of airport staff.

The realistic drill involved airport firefighters and emergency crews as well as medical equipment, even using police, ambulance, and fire sirens.

Airport officials this kind of live-action drill helps with emergency preparedness.

“They run the sirens, we roll out from the firehouse, and then there are different stations. One where we knock the fire out of the practice plane and another where we do the triage and we do the medical for the people,” said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Maintenance Firefighter and Ems Member Alysa Stone.

“Granted we want to be prepared as best we can. This is really beneficial to everyone that comes to get this training. You just want to be able to know your position, know what you have to do if we are ever faced with this type of incident,” said Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Public Safety Assistant Director Denise Price.

Airport officials say the exercise keeps the facility in compliance with FAA regulations requiring live disaster drills every three years.