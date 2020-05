DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says Thursday at 6 PM, they will start repairing two potholes that have opened up on the I-81 southbound bridge over 307.

They will have one lane open for travel. Motorists should use extra caution when traveling in the area.

The emergency bridge repair is supposed to be completed by 6 AM Friday.