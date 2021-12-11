Emaciated dogs rescued in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three has been a disturbing trend of apparent animal neglect turning up in our area.

Humane officers are searching for answers as they continue to find emaciated dogs in Luzerne County.

Despite everything she’s been through, peanut butter the pitbull and hound mix still wags her tail in exchange for head pats.

The affectionate pup is getting a second chance after animal rescue workers found her starving to death on Tuesday in Hazle Township.

“The vet body-scored her at a 1 out of 9. Anything lower than that, she would not survive,” stated Vickie Vangorder, humane society police officer of the Luzerne County SPCA.

Peanut Butter is regaining her physical strength at the Luzerne County SPCA. But she’s not the only case of neglect the humane society officers have on their hands.

“Normally we don’t get them back-to-back like this. I mean, we’ve had several dogs that have come in malnourished or uncared for, but not back-to-back. This is an unusual situation,” explained Amy Reakes, adoption supervisor of the Luzerne County SPCA.

Ducky is slowly learning to trust people again.

Animal rescue workers say she is the third emaciated white bulldog discovered in Wilkes-Barre this year and the alarming trend isn’t letting up.

“It’s just constant anymore. Between hoarding cases, we’re going through a dime and a dozen with those, we’re pulling multiple animals out of homes. Recently in the past two months, I’ve taken over 100 animals out of homes because they’re being neglected,” explained Vangorder.

Animal rescue workers at the SPCA encourage pet owners to ask for help if they’re struggling.

Neglect is never the answer.

“Maybe it’s lack of funds because of covid, or you just can’t care for the animal anymore, but there’s always resources. Which is why we want to tell people, if you’re having an issue, call the SPCA,” stated Reakes.

Peanut Butter and Ducky are on the road to recovery and await adoption into their forever families.

“We have to be the voice for these animals, they don’t have that choice. So we have to be the people to stand up for them,” said Reakes.

Anyone with information on the owners of the two emaciated dogs is asked to contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.