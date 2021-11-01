Elysburg K-9 rescue finds homes for service dogs locally and nationally

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It has been more than two months since President Biden pulled American troops from Afghanistan and servicemen and women aren’t the only ones who are making the transition to civilian life.

From the battlefield to your backyard. Patriot K-9 Rescue in Northumberland County cares for retired military working dogs, contract working dogs, and retired police K-9’s while working diligently to find them forever homes.

“So, we come in and we usually run the vacuum every day, we wipe everything down and make sure everything stays clean for them,” said Dawn Nickles.

Dawn Nickles and Paul Oldt started the non-profit organization four years ago with one goal in mind.

“So they can live out their final years in a good home and actually have someone protect them for a change,” said Nickels.

Dogs like Euros are coming from places like Afghanistan and Iraq to be adopted in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but also around the country.

Since President Joe Biden pulled American troops out of Afghanistan, Patriot k-9 Rescue has taken in 13 dogs from overseas. They say what these dogs go through is unimaginable.

“We actually know a handler that was in Iraq and Afghanistan. He actually got blown up in Afghanistan and his dog didn’t make it. He told us some stories on the hardships they go through and how intelligent the Taliban are with their IED’s so the dogs always have to be on edge.”

Patriot K-9 Rescue has been able to rescue around 55 dogs, who now have forever homes nationwide.

To Donate to Patriot K-9 you can visit the “How Can I help” section of their website.