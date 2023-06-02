WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A convicted murderer from Elmira has been sentenced for a two-hour, 60-mile police chase into Pennsylvania in 2021, a month after killing 35-year-old Christopher White.

Lawrence Williams, 42, was sentenced to 18-60 months in a New York State prison, the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced. He was sentenced on a 3rd-degree felony charge of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer.

The sentence stemmed from an incident in May 2021 when Williams led police on a long, multi-department chase from Elmira’s west side, across the border several times, and all the way to North Branch Township in Wyoming County, Pa. where he was finally captured.

The chase came a month after a shooting on Park Place in Elmira that killed White. In December 2021, Williams pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to DOCCS.