Elmira man connected to Park Place murder captured after police chase through NY & PA; one trooper injured in chase

(WETM) – Lawrence Williams of Elmira has been identified and captured in North Branch Township in Wyoming County after lengthy police chase that stretched through New York and Pennsylvania on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Elmira Police, Williams is a suspect in the April 14 murder of Christopher T. White on Park Place in Elmira. Police say the shooting was not random and that White had been running away from the shooting from W. Fifth Street onto Park Place when he was shot while running.

The suspect in the shooting was described as a black male with a muscular build and short hair

On May 13 a Superior Court Warrant was handed down by Chemung County Court for Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Elmira Police Investigators began to attempt to locate Williams on May 13 and continued searching into Friday During this search, Williams was observed operating a black Chevy Malibu on Elmira’s west side. When police attempted to pull over the vehicle Williams led police on a two hour chase and traveled over the New York and Pennsylvania border several times.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper was injured in the chase and their condition is unknown at this time.

Williams will be held in the Bradford County Jail pending extradition to New York State, according to Elmira Police.

Departments involved in the chase include New York and Pennsylvania State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police, Sayre Police, Athens Borough Police, and Athens Township Police.

Pennsylvania State Police from Towanda, LaPorte, Tunkhannock, and a helicopter team were also involved. The Elmira Police Department offered their thanks to all of the departments involved.

Choice 102 in Waverly shared these pictures of New York State Trooper vehicles damaged from the chase on Broad Street.

18 News is monitoring the story and will have more information as it becomes available.