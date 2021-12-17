Elmira man sentenced 20 years to life for Park Place murder

(WETM) – Lawrence Williams was sentenced 20 years to life Friday after pleading guilty to second degree murder in connection to the April 14 Park Place shooting that killed 35-year-old Christopher White of Elmira.

Police say the shooting was not random and that White had been running away from the shooting from W. Fifth Street onto Park Place when he was shot while running.

On May 13 a Superior Court Warrant was handed down by Chemung County Court for Murder in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Williams was arrested in Wyoming County on May 14 after a lengthy police chase that stretched through New York and Pennsylvania after he was observed operating a black Chevy Malibu on Elmira’s west side.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, one trooper was injured in the chase.

Departments involved in the chase include New York and Pennsylvania State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police, Sayre Police, Athens Borough Police, and Athens Township Police.

Pennsylvania State Police from Towanda, LaPorte, Tunkhannock, and a helicopter team were also involved. The Elmira Police Department offered their thanks to all of the departments involved.

Choice 102 in Waverly shared these pictures of New York State Trooper vehicles damaged from the chase on Broad Street.

