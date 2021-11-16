Elmira convicted felon found, teen daughter arrested after police chase across state lines

ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – An Elmira teenager has been arrested, and her father—a convicted felon at large—was found in last week’s police chase that crossed the Pennsylvania border.

Vanessa Troccia, 18, was arrested after she allegedly led police on a high-speed vehicle chase across state lines with her father, Courtney Cade, 33, in the car.

Cade, who escaped from his burglary trial in Chemung County last month, was in the car and allegedly told her to run from the police.

According to an affidavit from Sayre Police, they received reports that Elmira Police were pursuing a car and the individual inside was considered armed and dangerous.

The car was on I-86 and got off at the Waverly exit and headed south on State Route 220. Troccia, who was driving the car, continued through South Waverly at over 100 MPH, nearly hitting several other vehicles, according to the criminal complaint.

By this point, at least five departments were pursuing her, including New York State Police, Elmira Police, Athens Township Police, Sayre Borough Police and the Chemung County Sheriff’s office.

After entering Athens Township, Troccia’s father jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran into the woods on Wolcott Hollow Road.

Police then stopped Troccia and arrested Troccia while officers searched for her father. With help from the Bradford County Drone Teams and the drone’s Thermal Imaging Camera, Cade was located and taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police.

Troccia told police that her dad had called her to pick him up to go get food. While they were driving, Troccia said they saw a police car turn on its lights and try to pull them over. Her father allegedly yelled at her and threatened her, telling her to run from the police and that if they cross the border, the EPD would stop chasing them.

She said once they realized police weren’t stopping, they drove around for a while until they lost sight of the police, at which point her father jumped out of the car. She said that once he was out of the car, she had no reason to keep running.

She was charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude and Officer, a third-degree felony. She was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.