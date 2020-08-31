Eleven people charged with meth trafficking in multiple PA counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged 11 people with participating in running crystal meth to multiple PA counties including: Snyder, Union and Northumberland. The runs originated from the city of Reading.

This includes the leader of the group who orchestrated some of the operation from prison.

Investigators say 51-year-old Russell Kinslow, of Snyder County, directed people to manufacture fake credit cards and bring them to two local casinos, Hollywood (Grantville) and Mohegan Sun (Wilkes-Barre) and get advances in the casino’s chip currency, place a small bet to avoid suspicion and then cash out the rest to help pay his bond and hire at attorney.

He was imprisoned after selling meth from 2017 to 2019 when he sold it to confidential informants which resulted in his arrest.

Kinslow had multiple people including co-defendants Samala Wilson, Uriah Fausey and Felicia Buck help him to transport meth from suppliers in Reading and paid them with a share of the meth.

He is charged with drug-related charges including possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance along with charges related to theft and the making of the fake credit cards.

Other defendants include Monica Strocko, Kristal Mondillo, Uriah Fausey, Samala Wilson, Jamie Ross Aughenbaugh, Felicia Buck, Renee Herbster, Ronald Boney, Jadrick Haines and Daniel Zeigler who were all charged with drug-related crimes in connection with the meth deliveries.