LONG POD, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple of weeks ago Pocono Raceway was filled with NASCAR fans, this weekend it will be filled with fans of art and music.

The Elements Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest EDM festivals on the East Coast and it has made Pocono Raceway its home for the second time.

An experience like no other.

The immersive three-day Elements Festival takes guests on a unique journey of the senses

“Elements is about mixing cultures and experiencing things that get you just a little out of your comfort zone,” said Brett Herman the co-founder of Elements Festival.

More than 75 artists will be taking multiple stages this weekend, but that’s not all the festival has to offer.

“Elements is not just about the main stage performances, when you go through the woods you’ll find roving performers, artists, improvisers that are creating smaller experiences that are much more than one,” explained Herman.

The wooded area surrounding the raceway has been transformed to fit the energy of the festival.

“Everywhere you look the whole area is transformed, we want to create that real; theme-park level of experience,” added Herman.

The elements festival is striving to reduce plastic waste, so they are asking all guests to join in bringing their own reusable water bottles for the weekend, there will be multiple hydration stations for them to use.

Three-day passes are sold out but there are still single-day passes left for tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, you can purchase those on the Element Festival website.