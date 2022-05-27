PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where an elementary school student was hit by a vehicle in Plains Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Plains police chief, officers responded to the report of a child hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Abbott and Bailey Street.

Eyewitness News was told by police, once investigators arrived on the scene they discovered a male student from the Leo E. Solomon School in Plains was hit by a vehicle.

The student was transported to Geisinger for evaluation of his injuries, which appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The Plains police chief stated it was unknown the age of the student. However, police disclosed the boy was of elementary school age.

Plains Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident. Any witnesses who saw the incident are asked to contact authorities at 570-829-3439.