SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Forty-five fourth-grade students got to work pulling weeds and digging holes for new flowerbeds on Friday.

The John Adams Elementary School PTA went to the administration in February with the hopes to help clean up and decorate the front of the school.

Since COVID meant many students weren’t at school in the last few years, officials wanted to help spruce up the campus as kids get back to the classrooms.

Students planted several dozen flowers in the front of the building with teachers hoping to make this a yearly tradition.

“Well, one of the students told us it was much more fun than playing video games. Another one said it was much more fun than doing homework. So I think that’s good feedback that we got,” said Tim Swartz, a volunteer coordinator for Neighborworks.

They also said that this sets a good example for the whole city as the children help to beautify the city.