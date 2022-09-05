DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Lackawanna County after smoke was seen coming out of the building.

Crews responded to the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Dunmore around 11:30 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Damage could be seen on the outside of the house from the fire.

Officials told Eyewitness News that the smoke was caused by an electrical fire inside the walls. Fire crews had to breach the wall to get the situation under control.

There have been no reported injuries.