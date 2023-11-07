SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire ignited at a polling place in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

According to Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, around 7:45 Tuesday, an electrical fire occurred inside the Swoyersville Municipal building which hosts a polling place.

Crocamo said area police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene and the building was evacuated.

All voting was completed and the voting machine was secured. EMA and bureau personnel were sent to secure and close machines.

“I want to thank the Judge of Election and poll workers who secured the voting process,” Crocamo stated.

There have been no injuries reported after the electrical fire in Swoyersville.