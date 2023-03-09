SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Something new and electric is taking over the Electric City as Scranton’s Code Enforcement has some new additions to it.

Going Electric in the Electric City, the Scranton Code Enforcement has a new fleet of electric cars. The vehicles are cost-efficient and give code enforcement officers a safe way to get around the area.

“We believe that the weekly charge that we’ll do for these vehicles will be more cost-efficient than buying gas,” said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

These ten new electric vehicles will also help the community members identify the code enforcement officers in the community. Currently, code officers use their own vehicles.

“It’s actually much better for our residence because they will know that code enforcement is in their neighborhood, helping to improve quality of life here in Scranton,” said Cognetti.

The new fleet is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental protection and the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The mayor says they hope to increase the number of charging stations throughout the city of Scranton in the near future. But for now, these electric cars will be charged at their parking garages.

The new fleet was unveiled earlier Thursday at Nay Aug Park.