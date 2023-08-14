EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania received $33.8 million in federal funding Monday for 54 projects to expand access to electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers were joined by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) in South Abington Township, Lackawanna County to announce the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding.

Multiple projects within 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania.

The initial federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Local projects include:

Lackawanna County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $652,055 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mt. Cobb (I-84, Exit 8) Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Wawa in Scranton (I-81, Exit 184) Tesla, Inc: $204,232 for a charging station at the Sheetz in Clarks Summit (I-476, Exit 132

Luzerne County Alnajukchahat Store, LLC: $1 million for a charging station at Al’s Quick Stop in Drums (I-80, Exit 262) Liberty Truck Center, Inc: $661,019 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Mountain Top (I-81, Exit 155) Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $610,393 for a charging station at the Pilot Travel Center in Pittston (I-81/476, Exit 175 A-B)

Monroe County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $841,547 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Blakeslee (I-80, Exit 28)

Columbia County Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $676,935 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Mifflinville (I-80, Exit 242)

Schuylkill County Raceway Management Company, Inc: $899,595 for a charging station at the Onvo Travel Plaza in Pottsville (I-81, Exit 119)

Susquehanna County Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $852,379 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in New Milford (I-81, Exit 219)

Wayne County Mirabito Holdings, Inc: $830,400 for a charging station at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Hawley (I-84, Exit 34).



