WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new electrical supply store is celebrating its grand opening in Wilkes-Barre on Friday to benefit a good cause.

City Electric Supply (CES) is hosting the grand opening of its new branch location, CES Wilkes-Barre while raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The event for the new wholesale electrical distributor is Friday, October 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 31 Ruddle Street, Wilkes-Barre, 18702.

There will be product demonstrations from over 40 vendors, a free lunch will be provided, and guests will have a chance to win raffle prizes such as two Yeti Coolers, a Big Green Egg Grill, and the grand prize a Generac 7042 Guardian 22KW Home Backup Generator.

All donations and money raised from the raffles will be donated to Make-A-Wish as the company is a national partner with the foundation.