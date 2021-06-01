HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Electric costs will be increasing starting Tuesday, June 1, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding customers.

Depending on territory, energy prices will go up between 2% and 30%. The PUC urges customers to be aware of this change and evaluate their options.

The increases are as follows:

Citizens’ Electric , with an increase from 6.4477 to 6.9777 cents per kWh (up 8.2%);

Duquesne Light , with an estimated increase from 7.07 to 7.41 cents per kWh (up 4.8%)

Met-Ed , with an increase from 5.418 to 6.69 cents per kWh (up 23%);

PECO , with an increase from 6.267 cents to 6.402 cents per kWh (up 2.2%);

Penelec , with an increase from 4.981 to 6.462 cents per kWh (up 30%);

Penn Power , with an increase from 5.721 to 7.195 cents per kWh (up 25.8%);

PPL , with an increase from 7.317 to 7.544 cents per kWh (up 3.1%);

UGI Electric , with an increase from 6.119 to 6.33 cents per kWh (up 3.4%);

Wellsboro Electric , with an increase from 6.3721 to 7.259 cents per kWh (up 14%); and,

, with an increase from 6.3721 to 7.259 cents per kWh (up 14%); and, West Penn Power, with an increase from 5.154 to 5.707 cents per kWh (up 11%).

“As summer nears and the cooling season is upon us, consumers may be looking for ways to lower monthly bills by reducing energy usage and supply costs,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

For customers in areas that are not competitive, Pennsylvania offers a voluntary Standard Offer Program. This program provides customers with the option of receiving electricity at a fixed-price of 7% below the utility’s PTC at the time of enrollment.