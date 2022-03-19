SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton’s iconic St. Patrick’s Parade finally took center stage today after it was postponed a week due to the weather.

Irish flags and the color green filled Scranton Saturday as the Electric City celebrated its 60th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

“It’s nice to see the crowds come out finally, and warmer weather, sun, we’re ready for spring and we’re ready to celebrate being Irish!” expressed Kayla Brennan.

The parade was originally set for last weekend but was postponed due to a snowstorm.

Stephanie Rutherford has been a vendor at the parade for more than 20 years. She tells me she’s glad it was pushed back.

“I actually think it worked better in our favor cause it’s actually very nice and I can’t remember it being this nice for a long time, so the weather’s like perfect,” explained Rutherford.

The sun shined on the parade all afternoon with parade-goers embracing the clear skies and warm temps.

“I just like the energy, it’s really fun, you know everybody really gets into it, the whole town. Get to have a couple of drinks in the street, it’s fun,” said Alex Eckhart.

The parade route is a total of two miles long and it wouldn’t be complete without the sweet sound of bagpipes.

Dozens of businesses and organizations took part in the celebration along with Eyewitness News’ own Mark Hiller presented as the parade’s honorary grand marshal.

Many came out cherishing those around them.

“Happy to be together with friends and celebrating this awesome day,” stated Brennan.

“Just having fun, hanging out,” said Weston Yannone.

While others were looking for other treats.

“I love the beeping cars and the throwing candy,” said Derek Reed.

“I love how they throw candy!” said Alexandra Reed.

If you missed the parade it will be re-broadcasted tomorrow at 11:30 p.m. on WBRE and to watch the full broadcast head over to the Scranton parade stream link.