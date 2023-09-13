SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Communications Director, Joseph A. D’Arienzo, announced in a release Tuesday the passing of the Director of the Electric City Trolley Museum.

The release explained that Wayne Hiller passed away early Tuesday morning, September 12, after a courageous health fight.

Hiller’s goal, the release says, was to get well again and return to his passion; the museum, and didn’t let his ailment stop him. He still came to work every day and poured every ounce of pride into his career, according to the release.

The release says Hiller graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1975 and continued his studies at Penn State University.

One of the pillars of the County Cabinet, the release explains Hiller was employed with the county since 2003 and began his career in the Emergency Management Department.

Taking over the Trolley Museum in 2008, Hiller made it into the “crown jewel’ and one of the top tourist attractions in the Scranton area, according to the release.

The release adds Wayne is survived by his wife, Ann, and his two daughters, Joanna and Andrea.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.