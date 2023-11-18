SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City Reptile Expo kicked off Saturday in Scranton.

According to the press release, the Electric City Reptile Expo took place at the Hilton Conference Center.

Officials note, that there are many animals such as snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs and so much more.

As stated in the release experts were there to answer any questions and provide reptile care tips.

The Expo began at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and admission is $10 but, kids under eight are free, officials mentioned.

For more information visit NEPA Reptile Expo website.