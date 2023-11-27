SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is getting ready to usher in the holiday season.

On Monday afternoon, a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree pulled up in front of the Lackawanna courthouse. Then, a nine-man team using hydraulic lifts, chains, and manpower hoisted the tree into its stand.

The tree, which stands 25 feet tall, is from Simoncelli Tree Farm, in Clarks Summit.

“It’s a tradition right here we always put a Christmas tree in front of the courthouse every year on December 1, first Friday,” Lackawanna County Director of Maintenance Mark Dougher said.

“It’s something to look forward to in the holidays now I didn’t even know that they were going to do that around here I’m really looking forward to bringing my family over here to see the lighting,” said Myron Loyola of Scranton.

The Friday night ceremony begins around 5:00 p.m. and it will include dancers, festivities, and plenty of holiday spirit.