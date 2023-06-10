SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It was the perfect day to get out and smell the roses, or any of the many flowers featured in this year’s Electric City flower show.

Nay Aug Park was one giant bouquet this afternoon as independent vendors gathered to display their stuff.

From posies to bonsai trees accomplished growers set out their arrangements and florals for sale.

Vendors were thrilled to participate and interact with the community, which can be rare for some.

“Well, it exposes our businesses to the public so when we all live on a farm and have our heads down in the dirt all day. we don’t really get to meet people or see people, except for at farmers markets and sometimes we have to send employees because there are things to be done on the farm,” said Gabriele Murphy the owner of Every Joy Flower Farm.

This marked the second year for the Electric City flower show in Scranton.