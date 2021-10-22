Election officials try to resolve issue with ballots sent to voters in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Election Officials say they are trying to resolve a problem with mail-in ballots that were sent to Plymouth Township voters.







The issue was brought to light on Thursday when county manager Romilda Crocamo sent out a news release regarding the race for Plymouth Township supervisor.

The ballot instructs voters to choose one candidate when it should instruct them to choose two candidates. It’s the latest problem with the election process in Luzerne County.

