Election officials try to resolve issue with ballots sent to voters in Plymouth Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Election Officials say they are trying to resolve a problem with mail-in ballots that were sent to Plymouth Township voters.

The issue was brought to light on Thursday when county manager Romilda Crocamo sent out a news release regarding the race for Plymouth Township supervisor.

Sample Ballot – Luzerne County Bureau of Elections

The ballot instructs voters to choose one candidate when it should instruct them to choose two candidates. It’s the latest problem with the election process in Luzerne County.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick will be looking into the situation and have residents’ reactions tonight on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos