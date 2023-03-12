OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Classes were held Sunday at St. Cyril’s Parish Hall for the Art of Pysanky eggs.

The intricate eggs aren’t simply painted, but rather written and designed with beeswax, then dyed, given more patterns in wax, and repeat until the final product, where the wax is melted off leaving behind some egg-celent results.

It has been a long-standing tradition traced back to Pagan times.

“This is just one way for me to keep this tradition going. It’s just great, I have people that have taken the classes before, I have new people. It’s just amazing to see how many people want to learn how to create an egg,” said Pysanky Artist Tammy Budnovitch

The eggs represent life itself and are given to friends and families for different reasons like marriage, childbirth, and even for someone’s passing.