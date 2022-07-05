PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Community members in Luzerne County are coming together to support a family who lost a child and their home in a devastating fire over the weekend.

A heartfelt memorial for Ameliya Witten stands along Palmer Street in Plymouth. The six-year-old died after breathing in too much smoke when her house caught fire Sunday morning.

“My boys used to always try to play with her when she would come to my yard, she would open my gate, I would see her run around when she comes home with her mom. They would be out here trying to run around with no shoes on,” said neighbor, Jessika Figueroa.

Jessika Figueroa lives across the street and witnessed the flames damage four of her neighbor’s homes.

The devastation prompted her to join forces with other community members and do something to help.











“The donations table was mine and my family’s idea. We just started gathering whatever we don’t wear anymore, my kids even, the clothes that don’t fit them,” Figueroa stated.

All types of items including clothing, housewares, and toys are being collected. Mike Valenteen is a relative of one of the fire victims and came out Tuesday to lend a hand.

“I was here since 9:00 this morning and there’s probably 150 vehicles that came past, people trying to help out or see what’s going on,” explained Mike Valenteen, a relative of the fire victims.

Acts of kindness mean so much to those who lost everything including family members of young Ameliya.

“We’re just thankful for the donations, the prayers, and everything,” added Abbie Berkey, Ameliya’s family member.

Specific donations requested by Ameylia’s family members for her 2-year-old brother:

Size 6 diapers

Baby wipes

Clothing size 3T

Size 6 shoes

Cash donations are being collected at Family Dollar in Plymouth and a gofundme account was created to help with the cost of funeral arrangements.