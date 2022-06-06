EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Monday evening, just after 10 pm, police were dispatched to East Grove Street in Edwardsville after a reported home invasion and shots fired.

Once on scene police reportedly found multiple bullet casings, and the suspect fled before police could arrive.

According to police on scene, a neighbor told police they heard approximately 6 shots fired.

Several departments arrived to the scene to assist Edwardsville Police including Plymouth and Kingston Police.







Police are still looking for the suspect, he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.