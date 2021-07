EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Edwardsville Borough Police Department is looking for information on the pictured individuals involved in firing fireworks at residents and property.

According to police, the incident occurred at Eagle Ridge Apartments in Edwardsville.

Any information regarding these individuals can be messaged to the Edwardsville Borough Police Depamrent Facebook or calling the departments offices at 570-288-8463