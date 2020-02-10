Edwardsville death investigation ongoing

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State police continue to investigate the death of a Hanover Township man after a fight broke out in Edwardsville early Sunday morning.

Police Monday afternoon said, there is no one at large at this time. No further information on charges or arrests made will be released until after the autopsy is complete.

State police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, though neighbors tell Eyewitness News they no longer feel safe in their homes.

What we already know:

The incident occurred around 2:30 AM on Short Street in Edwardsville. Police say a physical altercation broke out between two males at a residence.

William Ramm, 45, of Hanover Township, a participant in the fight, was found dead at the scene.

State police is investigating the death with assistance from the Luzerne County Detectives Unit. Additional details will be released at a later date.

An autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday morning.