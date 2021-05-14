Edward’s Garden Center offering $300 reward for information on stolen decorative monkey

FORTY FORTY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Luzerne County garden center is offering a $300 reward to anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of a decorative monkey they say was stolen.

Edward’s Garden Center in Forty Fort posted information and a picture of the monkey to their Facebook page Thursday. The post quickly garnered over 1,000 shares on social media. The monkey, dressed in patriotic attire, normally hangs from a sign along the Cross Valley Expressway near the business. Owner Ed Kopec is offering a “$300 reward for information about the monkey`s whereabouts,” the post says.

“We take great joy in bringing a smile to the drivers who pass the monkey. So this is disheartening that he has been taken,” the company said in their Facebook post.

The garden center is asking anyone with information to call the garden center at 570-287-4329 and press #1.

Kopec tells Eyewitness News this is the second time the monkey has been stolen.