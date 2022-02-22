Education building at Hillside Farms deemed total loss

KINGSTON, TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out at The Lands at Hillside Farms early Tuesday morning has left one building a total loss.













Crews responded to reports of a fire at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Kingston Township around 5:00 Tuesday morning. Crews tell Eyewitness News that fire could be seen through the roof of the building as companies arrived on scene. No animals were harmed in the blaze but the building has been deemed a total loss.

Multiple companies responded to the fire. There are no reported injuries, according to firefighters.







This is a developing story and we will have more on it as information becomes available.