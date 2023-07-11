SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teaching teens and young adults to recognize healthy and unhealthy relationships.

That’s just one of the goals of the Women’s Resource Center serving Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties.

The Women’s Resource Center is a critical community resource providing services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. It has even received national recognition for two of its programs that aim to educate and empower thousands of local teens.

These posters were created by ninth-grade students who participated in the Women’s Resource Center’s Safe Dates program.

Studies show one in three teens in the United States is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional, or verbal abuse from a dating partner.

The curriculum teaches students in grades seven through 12 how to identify and prevent dating violence.

“From the basics of what is a healthy relationship to what are the red flags that we should look out for. We also give them some skills to help them understand how to communicate in a healthy way, ways to calm and regulate in a healthy way, and we also tell them how to help friends, where to go to get help,” said Patty McLain, a teen educator for the Women’s Resource Center.

For middle school students, the Women’s Resource Center offers a healthy relationships program.

It’s made up of interactive sessions focused on communication skills, setting boundaries, and more.

“I’ve had multiple students thank me for allowing them to share their feelings and emotions because maybe they haven’t been able to do that before. I’ve also had multiple students tell me that they are questioning some of their relationships or questioning some of their own behaviors toward other people,” explained Devin Breese, a youth educator for the Women’s Resource Center.

For these programs, the Women’s Resource Center received the purple ribbon for outstanding youth initiative award.

“To get this national award shows that we’re headed in the right direction with them, we know that because schools are very interested in the program, eager for the program, we know that students are learning a lot while we’re there but it shows that we’re on the right track,” added Sarah Dawgert an education manager at the Womens Resource Center.

All of the Women’s Resource Center services are free and confidential.