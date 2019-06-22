Eckley Miner’s Village Museum hosts annual Patchtown Days

You don’t have to leave the country to get a taste of Italy.

Eckley Miner’s Village Museum is holding its annual Patchtown Days this weekend. The festival celebrates the heritage and contributions of Italian families who made Eckley their home.

Historic demonstrations, village tours and live music are part of the experience, which also includes representation of life in an 1800s coal patch town.

“Well as the museum director it’s really great to see people come out and enjoy the site and really engage their heritage. It’s terrific to see so many people and have such great weather and we’re going to have great weather on Sunday too and it’s all going to happen again so people should come back out,” site administrator Bode Morin said.

Patchtown Days at Eckley Miner’s Village continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m in southern Luzerne County.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.