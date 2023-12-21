LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania (NeighborWorks) and the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging have collaborated to bring the Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) program to Luzerne County.

The ECHO program was formed to help older adults live safely and independently near caregivers in their community.

NeighborWorks and the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging have been given the

opportunity to provide the first ECHO unit to Luzerne County older adults thanks to a

grant awarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and Pennsylvania for

Aging (P4A) through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

ECHO units are small, separate manufactured homes that are temporarily placed on the property

of an older adult’s friend or family member, allowing the older adult to maintain independence while the property owner continues to provide caregiving to ensure the older adult’s safety.

Applications will be taken until February 15, 2024, and interested parties can access

the application and Frequently Asked Questions on the NeighborWorks website at

the NeighborWorks website or at the Luzerne County Area Agency on Aging office located at

111 N Pennsylvania Boulevard, Suite 100, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria:

Host property located in Luzerne County, PA;

Older adults’ income at or below 80% area median income;

Older adult must be able to live independently but require occasional caregiver assistance;

Older adults must be agreeable to paying affordable rent.

For more information and a schedule of events please contact Sean McDonough,

Project Manager at 570-558-2490.