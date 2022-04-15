SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local bakeries are preparing for the Easter rush by whipping up some traditions for their customers.

For Minooka Pastry Owner Bob Zakreski, he said that Easter is a huge day for the shop, but they’re busy all week leading up to the holiday.







Some of the most popular items during this time are, of course, bread, cookies and cakes. The most popular bread they sell is paska. Zakreski said many customers return yearly to purchase this Easter tradition.

Zakreski said Minnoka Pastry will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 7:00 .m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and he looks forward to seeing everyone’s smiling faces.