PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not Easter without an Easter Pizza, and one business is getting ready for the holiday rush. Sabatelle’s in Pittston is once again offering their popular Easter Pies.

They’ve been taking orders for some time now and the fun hasn’t stopped yet.

The market has been hard at work churning out pie after pie on top of their usual business.

They’ve been doing this for 25 years and their particular recipe is something that everybody can enjoy.

“We’re still taking orders for them until I would say probably Friday. You get your order in or you can come in and grab a slice on the counter if you just want to try it out. That’s ok too!” said Baker Jason Sabatelle.

Sabatelle’s Market is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and closed Sundays.