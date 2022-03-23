JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You better hop to it if you want to get tickets for the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway’s Easter Bunny Express train rides.

The East Bunny is planning to visit those riding the train on April 9, 10, 16, and 17 during the 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. train rides.

The rides will last 70 minutes and children can enjoy listening to Easter stories during the ride. Kids will also receive a free Easter cookie.

If you’d like to purchase tickets you can do so on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway website.