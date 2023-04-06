TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Easter Bunny made an early and twirly arrival Thursday in Monroe County, he arrived just in time for the Feeding Family Ministry’s weekly free food distribution.

The Feeding Family Ministry provides free food to families in need twice a week.

On this Holy Thursday, the giveaway was dedicated to what they call the Easter Outreach with an “Eggstra” special guest.

The Easter Bunny arrived in Tobyhanna by helicopter as everyone looked on.

Children were then able to have their pictures taken with the bunny and take home an Easter goodie bag full of treats.

“Thank you to Dave Moyer who has his own helicopter from Papillon and Moyer and he obliged me because he loves me. So he flew in with the bunny. I am happy to say the bunny flew in safely and made a lot of children very happy,” said Feeding Families Ministry Volunteer Alma Ruiz-Smith.

Having the Easter Bunny drop in by helicopter was a wish come true.

“Our owner, who is Diane Tayburn unfortunately if everybody would pray for her she is in the hospital. Every year she has a different ask of how to land the bunny and one of them this year was fly him in,” said Ruiz-Smith.

The ministry hands out food from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Thursday and Friday at Pocono Services for Families and Children, where roughly 400 cars show up.

Feeding Families Executive Director James Harley understands the need and is grateful to give back.

“People can’t afford the electric and the gas and everything is skyrocketing and there’s no relief so people like me who are on a fixed wage, I’m retired and living on what little I could get. This is definitely a blessing,” said Harley.

In case you missed Thursday’s event, there’s good news for Good Friday.

On Friday, beginning at 11:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., the bunny will make a second appearance as families will once again have the opportunity to stop by.