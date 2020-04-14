East Stroudsburg University to be used as temporary hospital during pandemic

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A spokesperson with East Stroudsburg University confirmed to Eyewitness News that the campus will be used as a temporary hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The setup effort is being handled by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. It is unknown at this time when the temporary hospital will be open.

ESU is expecting the Army Corps of Engineers to begin setting up Tuesday.

