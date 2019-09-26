East Stroudsburg University Band performing nationally

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University is loud and proud after the news they’ve been selected to perform for the US Bands Class A National Championship.

“It’s an incredible honor. This band is small, but we have such an incredible group of dedicated students to be invited to an invent like this is just absolutely insane,” Jeremy Ketterer, Drum Major, East Stroudsburg University Band.

The university doesn’t have a music department but that does not keep the band from succeeding.

“It’s really amazing to see how this program has grown and changed. I’ve been here for four years now, I’m a senior, and I’ve actually served as head drum major for the past two years. Seeing this program build itself from the bottom up,” Ming Li Goldston, Euphonium Player, East Stroudsburg University Band.

The Dance Team and Color Guard feature twirler and MC will all be joining the band at the championship.

“I’m very excited. This is our first year with the band. I started last fall. It was pretty amazing. I’m glad I got to start it. This is a first experience for all of us,” Laniah Fields, Dance Team Captain, said.

Along with this great accomplishment, the band was asked to perform an exhibition at the Allentown Collegiate Band Festival this weekend.

The National Championship is November 2nd at J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown.