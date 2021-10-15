East Stroudsburg school is going casual for a cause

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Staff at a Monroe County school dressed down today to highlight the need for donations to the building’s food pantry.

“Casual for a Cause Day” at East Stroudsburg South High School is about serving families in need. Along with dressing down staff donated food and hygiene products to the pantry. It’s an all-year program that has been going on for the past three years.

“We’re able to provide that to any student throughout the course of the day, before weekends, with the holiday season approaching and weather turning, we want to make sure that no student in East Stroudsburg South High School is without food,” said Michael Healey who teaches at East Stroudsburg South High School.

If students need access to the pantry, they just go to the school’s website and click on Purple Pantry. The students are then anonymously taken into the purple pantry room inside the school building and can take anything they need.